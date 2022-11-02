Police need help identifying individuals connected to armed robbery Friday in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police need help identifying two individuals connected to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Southeast D.C.
A statement from Metropolitan Police Department says that the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. at the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue. The two people of interest went inside an establishment, brandished a gun and, according to MPD, demanded property from a person. The person complied with the individuals' demand. The two people then fled the scene in a truck, police say.
According to police, the truck, seen in a surveillance image, is a "dark blue Dodge Dakota with tinted windows and unknown tags."
Surveillance footage obtained by police shows the two individuals connected to the armed robbery.
Police asked anyone with information about the truck and individuals seen in the surveillance image should call 202-729-9099 or text "TEXT TIP LINE" to 50411.
Detectives from MPD's Sixth District are continuing to investigate this armed robbery. MPD reminds the community that if it receives any information that leads to an arrest and conviction, a person could receive an a reward of up to $10,000.
