Police need help identifying individuals connected to armed robbery Friday in Southeast DC

Anyone with information about the individuals and truck seen in the surveillance images should call 202-727-9099.

WASHINGTON — Police need help identifying two individuals connected to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Southeast D.C.

A statement from Metropolitan Police Department says that the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. at the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue. The two people of interest went inside an establishment, brandished a gun and, according to MPD, demanded property from a person. The person complied with the individuals' demand. The two people then fled the scene in a truck, police say.

According to police, the truck, seen in a surveillance image, is a "dark blue Dodge Dakota with tinted windows and unknown tags."

Surveillance footage obtained by police shows the two individuals connected to the armed robbery.

MPD seeks suspects and a vehicle in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, February 11, 2022, in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/JQznybiPcs pic.twitter.com/vss8W4ffH4 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 12, 2022

