Police need help finding vehicle connected to armed robbery in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives from Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District are looking for a vehicle used in an armed robbery that occurred in in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning in the 7300 block of Georgia Avenue.
Police say that at approximately 5:45 a.m., two suspects in a vehicle approached the victim on Georgia Avenue. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took property from the victim then fled the scene in a vehicle, according to police.
The vehicle, described as possibly being a 2019 or 2020 Honda CRV with temporary tags, was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the tweet below.
Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District.
