Police need help finding vehicle connected to armed robbery in Northwest DC

The suspects are thought to be driving a late model Honda CRV.

WASHINGTON — Detectives from Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District are looking for a vehicle used in an armed robbery that occurred in in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning in the 7300 block of Georgia Avenue.

Police say that at approximately 5:45 a.m., two suspects in a vehicle approached the victim on Georgia Avenue. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took property from the victim then fled the scene in a vehicle, according to police.

The vehicle, described as possibly being a 2019 or 2020 Honda CRV with temporary tags, was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the tweet below.

MPD seeks a vehicle in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on 1/22/22 in the 7300 block of Georgia Ave., NW.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/qC0fuSFpVd pic.twitter.com/zhS46alNvz — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 23, 2022