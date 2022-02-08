x
Crime

Police: Maryland man in custody after allegedly shooting his roommate

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A man is wounded after his roommate shot him in their Howard County apartment Tuesday night.

Around 7:45 p.m. police responded to the 8400 block of Oak Bush Terrace for a report of a shooting between two roommates. The suspect of the shooting was taken into police custody at the scene of the crime. Police have not provided the identity of the alleged shooter.

The wounded roommate was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and he is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation and they are looking into what motivated the shooting. 

WUSA9 will update this story as more information becomes available.

