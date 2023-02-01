Police: Man, teen shot in Southeast DC

The two victims walked into an area hospital for help following the shooting.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a double shooting in Southeast D.C. that left a man and a teen injured Monday evening.

Editor's Note: The video above is in regard to another shooting in Southeast D.C. that left a teen injured. Police have not connected these two shootings.

According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. near 23rd Street and Alabama Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a young boy, both had been shot. The young victim has only been identified as a teenager.

The two victims walked into an area hospital for help following the shooting.

Police have not released any information regarding suspect descriptions or what may have led up to the shooting.

The double shooting was reported just hours after another teenager was shot in Southeast D.C. in the 200 block of 27th St around 1:15 p.m. Investigators claim the person responsible opened fire on the teen while in a car. The suspect drove away after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

