Police: Man shot while sitting in parked car in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot while sitting in a parked car Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Regency Apartments in the 11300 block of Democracy Lane.

When officers arrived, they found no victim but later received word that a 34-year-old man who had been shot was brought to an area hospital.

Investigators believe the man was sitting inside a car in the apartment's parking lot when multiple shots rang out, hitting the man. The man then called a relative who took the man to the hospital for help.

The man is expected to survive his injuries. No other injuries were reported and offices found no property damage.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating. No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.

