Police: Man dies from stabbing on sidewalk outside Metrobus in Prince George's County

A man is in custody in connection with the stabbing, according to police.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police say a man is dead from a stabbing on a sidewalk near a Metrobus in Prince George's County Friday afternoon. The stabbing apparently happened following an argument on a Metrobus.

Officers from the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) were called around 2:45 p.m. to the Metrobus that was driving on the P12 route, located in the area of Southview Court and Southview Drive.

First responders found a man dead at the scene, police say. Officers took a man into custody in connection with the stabbing; this man was also hospitalized with injuries, police say. It is unclear how this man was injured, but police identified him as a "suspect."

MTPD officers and officers from Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) are continuing to investigate the incident. 

WMATA emphasized that the stabbing happened off the Metrobus, which is why PGPD will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available. 

