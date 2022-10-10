Police: Man arrested for killing stepson in Prince George's County

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, 68-year-old Jamie Porras is accused of killing 53-year-old Kelly McClary.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The gender of the victim was incorrect in an earlier version of the story. The victim was the stepson and not stepdaughter.

Police have arrested a Prince George's County man in connection to the violent death of his stepson.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, 68-year-old Jamie Porras is accused of killing 53-year-old Kelly McClary.

McClary's body was found just after 7 a.m. on Oct. 7 at a home on Queen Anne Bridge Road. Officers claim he had suffered "blunt force trauma" and had been stabbed multiple times.

Investigators say Porras was McClary's stepfather. He left the home before officers arrived and was later arrested. He remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Porras is charged with first- and second-degree murder.

Detectives have not released any information regarding a motive.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at (301) 516-5212. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Solvers at 1-800-411-TIPS. Please refer to case 22-0048276.

WATCH NEXT: 3 dead after truck bomb blast destroys part of bridge linking Russia and Crimea