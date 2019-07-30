WASHINGTON — Another young person was shot in the District on Monday, according to DC police.

Around 6:31 p.m. officers were called to the 1300 block of T Street in Southeast for the report of a shooting. They arrived to find an older juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Authorities are still looking for the person(s) responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

