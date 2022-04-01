Police investigating stabbing stemming from fight near U Street NW

MPD are on the scene of what they say began as a verbal altercation and lead to a stabbing in the 1800 block of U St NW.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating what they believe started as a fight and lead to the stabbing of three women and a man.

An official with the department told WUSA9 that a fight broke out inside of an establishment at 18th and U Street NW sometime overnight. During the fight, a person involved pulled out a knife while another pulled out a "baton-style weapon." At least four people were injured.

The fight broke up and the victims ran away from the scene, making it to the 1400 block of Corcoran St NW where they found an officer and flagged them down for help.

All four victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

Police have made several arrests in this case and information on charges and identification will be released once the investigation is finalized.

