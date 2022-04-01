x
Police investigating 2 related stabbings near U Street NW

MPD are on the scene of what they say are two related stabbing scenes in the 1800 block of U St NW.
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating what they believe started as a fight and lead to the stabbing of at least two people.

An official with the department told WUSA9 that a fight broke out in the 1800 block of U St NW sometime overnight. During the altercation, a person involved pulled out a knife and assaulted at least two individuals. 

The fight broke up and the victims ran away from the scene, making it to the 1400 block of Corcoran St NW where they found an officer and flagged them down for help. 

Police have issued a lookout for a Black man in his early 20s, around 5'5'' tall, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen driving a silver Toyota Corolla eastbound in the 1800 block of U Street NW, according to police. 

This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update this story as we learn more.

