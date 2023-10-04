3 men shot in Prince George's County

No suspect information is available at this time.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Marlow Heights Monday evening.

According to a spokesperson with the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 4200 block of 28th Avenue just after 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found three men who had been shot. All three men were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Police have not released any details about a possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online by clicking here. Prince George's Crime Solvers offers a cash reward to people who provide information about crimes or fugitives to law enforcement.

