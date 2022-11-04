Police investigate triple shooting in DC

There is no information available regarding why the shooting started or if there is any suspect police are currently looking for.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in DC Monday evening.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just after 6:15 p.m. at Summit Place and T Street NE, near McKinley High School.

Officers say one man was found injured but breathing at the scene. Another man and a woman walked into a nearby hospital with injuries, both were conscious and breathing.

There is no information available regarding why the shooting started or if there is any suspect police are currently looking for.

Anyone with information should contact MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's text tip line at 50411.

