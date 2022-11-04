x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigate triple shooting in DC

There is no information available regarding why the shooting started or if there is any suspect police are currently looking for.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in DC Monday evening.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just after 6:15 p.m. at Summit Place and T Street NE, near McKinley High School.

Officers say one man was found injured but breathing at the scene. Another man and a woman walked into a nearby hospital with injuries, both were conscious and breathing. 

There is no information available regarding why the shooting started or if there is any suspect police are currently looking for. 

Anyone with information should contact MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's text tip line at 50411.  

RELATED: 

WATCH NEXT: Prince George's County woman speaks after she was attacked by 4 people outside her home

A retired teacher's aid in Capitol Heights was attacked when she was coming home from the grocery store.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.