Person shot in Fairfax County, police investigating

Investigators say the shooter left in a dark-colored coupe. No suspect description is available at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the shooting happened in the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive in Groveton.

When officers arrived they found a person shot. There is no word on the age or identity of the person injured. They were taken to an area hospital for help. Officials have not reported the victim's current condition.

Investigators say the shooter left in a dark-colored coupe. No suspect description is available at this time.

Police have not released any information regarding a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

Officers are in the 7100 blk of Fairchild Dr in Groveton for a shooting. One person shot and taken to a nearby hospital. The suspect left in a dark-colored coupe. Unknown suspect description. Anyone with info, call 911. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/xgViWQULge — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) February 6, 2023

WATCH NEXT: Fairfax firefighters rescue workers stuck on building scaffolding