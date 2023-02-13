Police investigate shooting at Capitol Heights shopping center

Very few details are available at this time. Police have not confirmed if anyone was injured in the shooting.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Police are investigating a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland Monday evening.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), the shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. at the Ritchie Station Marketplace in the 1800 block of Richie Station Court.

Very few details are available at this time. Police have not confirmed if anyone was injured in the shooting.

There is no word on any suspect information about what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

This is a developing story, more details will be added as soon as they become available.

