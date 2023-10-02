Police investigate shooting near Anacostia Library

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a deadly shooting near the Anacostia Library Friday evening.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 1900 block of 18th Street just before 6:15 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Police say the man was not conscious or breathing when help arrived. Shortly after the shooting, the unidentified man was pronounced dead.
Police have not released any information regarding a motive or what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.
No suspect descriptions have been released.
MPD has closed some roadways while they investigate the shooting, including:
- 1900 block of 18th St. SE between T St. and Good Hope Road.
- 1800 - 1900 blocks of Good Hope Road SE between Fendall St. and 22nd St.
Anyone with information can call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
