Police investigate robbery of armored truck outside bank in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after masked men used guns to rob an armored truck while it was parked outside of a bank in Hyattsville, Monday afternoon.
According to a series of tweets from the Hyattsville Police Department, a Brinks employee was working taking cash out of an ATM at the Truist Bank on East-West Highway.
Police say just after 4 p.m. two men wearing black ski masks and black cargo pants walked up to the employee. One of the suspects was armed with a rifle while the other was holding a handgun.
Investigators say the two men took cash from the ATM and the Brinks employee's gun. They were last seen driving a black BMW SUV with dark-tinted windows.
Police ask residents to avoid the 3400 block of East-West Highway while they investigate the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Hyattsville Police at (301) 985-5060.
