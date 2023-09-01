Police investigate robbery of armored truck outside bank in Hyattsville

According to a series of tweets from the Hyattsville Police Department, a Brinks employee was working taking cash out of an ATM at a Truist Bank.

Example video title will go here for this video

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after masked men used guns to rob an armored truck while it was parked outside of a bank in Hyattsville, Monday afternoon.

According to a series of tweets from the Hyattsville Police Department, a Brinks employee was working taking cash out of an ATM at the Truist Bank on East-West Highway.

Police say just after 4 p.m. two men wearing black ski masks and black cargo pants walked up to the employee. One of the suspects was armed with a rifle while the other was holding a handgun.

Investigators say the two men took cash from the ATM and the Brinks employee's gun. They were last seen driving a black BMW SUV with dark-tinted windows.

Police ask residents to avoid the 3400 block of East-West Highway while they investigate the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Hyattsville Police at (301) 985-5060.

Hyattsville Police is investigating an armed robbery of a Brinks armored truck at the Truist Bank in the 3400 block of East-West Highway. At 4:10 pm the Brinks employee was taking cash out of ATM when they were approached by two armed men. — Hyattsville Police Department (@HyattsvillePD) January 9, 2023

WATCH NEXT: Two girls arrested for violent Thanksgiving robbery in Southwest DC