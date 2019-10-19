WASHINGTON — Prince George's County Police are investigating a homicide in Hyattsville, Md. after responding to a welfare check on Saturday.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Merrimac Dr, in Hyattsville, Md.to perform the welfare check. During the check, they found an adult male dead inside the building. Police say he suffered from trauma to the upper body.

Detectives are currently working to establish a motive and suspect(s) in the case. They urge anyone with information to call Prince George's Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

At this time, no additional information has been released.

We will update you as we learn more.

