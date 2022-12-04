x
Police investigate homicide in Prince George's County

When officers arrived they found a woman unresponsive inside a stairwell suffering from a gunshot wound.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in Prince George's County Tuesday night.

According to tweets from the Prince George's Police Department, the shooing happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Palmer Road in Fort Washington. 

When officers arrived they found a woman unresponsive inside a stairwell suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead by first responders.

Police have classified the woman's death as a homicide. 

There is no suspect information available at this time and the victim has not been identified. 

If you have any information, contact Prince George's Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. 

