Police investigate homicide in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in Prince George's County Tuesday night.
According to tweets from the Prince George's Police Department, the shooing happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Palmer Road in Fort Washington.
When officers arrived they found a woman unresponsive inside a stairwell suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead by first responders.
Police have classified the woman's death as a homicide.
There is no suspect information available at this time and the victim has not been identified.
If you have any information, contact Prince George's Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
