Police investigate homicide in Prince George's County

When officers arrived they found a woman unresponsive inside a stairwell suffering from a gunshot wound.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in Prince George's County Tuesday night.

According to tweets from the Prince George's Police Department, the shooing happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Palmer Road in Fort Washington.

When officers arrived they found a woman unresponsive inside a stairwell suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead by first responders.

Police have classified the woman's death as a homicide.

There is no suspect information available at this time and the victim has not been identified.

If you have any information, contact Prince George's Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

We are on the scene of a homicide in the 1000 block of Palmer Road in Fort Washington. pic.twitter.com/7yxwzFK9CK — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) April 13, 2022

READ NEXT: