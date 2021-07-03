Police investigate homicide of woman in Loudoun County; baby, elderly person transported from home

The baby and elderly person both had minor injuries. It's currently unclear whether their injuries are directly related to the incident.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A woman was stabbed and killed Saturday morning around 10 a.m. at a home in the 17800 block of Stoneleigh Drive in the Round Hill area, according to Loudoun County police. A person of interest is currently being questioned, they confirmed.

At least two other people were in the home at the time, including a baby and an elderly person, police said. They also confirmed that the others were then transported to a hospital as a precaution, as both had minor injuries. It's currently unclear whether their injuries are directly related to the incident.

The incident appeared to be isolated to the home with no indication of any threat to the community, police said. Residents in the area can expect an increased law enforcement presence as the investigation continues.