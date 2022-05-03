x
Crime

Police investigate homicide in Montgomery County

Police have a suspect in custody.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above covers a different attack in Montgomery County from earlier this month.

Police are investigating after a man was killed in Montgomery County Monday evening.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, the man was killed in the 10100 block of Reprise Drive in Gaithersburg.

The details surrounding the homicide and what motivated the attack are unknown at this time.  

