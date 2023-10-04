Maryland man killed, police investigating as a homicide

There is no word on how exactly Carlos Rashard Carter died at this time.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man in Silver Spring.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police Major Crimes Division, officers were called to the 11800 block of Old Columbia Pike just before 3:30 a.m. to help Montgomery County Fire Rescue Services.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from "trauma to his body."

First responders attempted to save the man, but he died at an area hospital a short time later. The man has been identified as Carlos Rashard Carter of Silver Spring.

Carter's body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

There is no word on how exactly Carter died at this time, but police are investigating his death as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-455-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.

