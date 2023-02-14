Police investigate home invasion in Takoma Park

The victim told police she was sitting in her kitchen when a man dressed in all black clothing, and a full mask covering his face, walked in.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — Police are investigating a home invasion in Takoma Park Tuesday.

According to a release from Takoma Park Police, officers were called to the unit block of Philadelphia Avenue just before 10 a.m. on Valentine's Day.

When officers arrived, the victim told police she was sitting in her kitchen when a man dressed in all black clothing, and a full mask covering his face, walked in and place an object on the back of her neck. The victim believes the weapon to have been a gun or a taster.

The victim complied with the suspect's demands. After giving the suspect what they wanted, the victim was forced into a closet in the back bedroom while the suspect continued to rummage through her purse.

Police say the suspect left with the victim's car keys but was unable to take her car because it was blocked in by another vehicle. In the end, the suspect ran away toward Carroll Avenue and Park Avenue.

Investigators are on the lookout for a man in his 20s standing around 5-foot-1 and weighing around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing, a mask covering his entire face and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call (301) 270-1100.