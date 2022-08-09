x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigate double shooting in Southeast DC

When officers arrived they found a man and a teenage girl who had both been shot. Police say both were conscious and breathing following the shooting.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Southeast D.C. Thursday evening. 

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Buena Vista Terrace in Southeast D.C.

When officers arrived they found a man and a teenage girl who had both been shot. Police say both were conscious and breathing following the shooting.

There is no word on what may have led up to the shooting. 

Investigators are on the lookout for two suspects in a black SUV. People are advised not to approach and to call 911.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411. 

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: DC's Shadow Representative's home shot at in Southeast

He spoke to our Rafael Sanchez-Cruz about the incident, which neighbors are saying nearly caused a tragedy.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out