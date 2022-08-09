Police investigate double shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Southeast D.C. Thursday evening.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Buena Vista Terrace in Southeast D.C.
When officers arrived they found a man and a teenage girl who had both been shot. Police say both were conscious and breathing following the shooting.
There is no word on what may have led up to the shooting.
Investigators are on the lookout for two suspects in a black SUV. People are advised not to approach and to call 911.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.
