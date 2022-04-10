Police: Girl runs after man tries to pull her into car in Montgomery Co.

Investigators claim the girl was able to pull away and saw another man in the car before running away unharmed.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating an attempted abduction reported in Montgomery County Monday evening.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division, the attempted abduction happened in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in the Wheaton area sometime between 4:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The girl told police she was walking in the area when a man got out of a black four-door sedan and approached her. The man, who was allegedly speaking Spanish, then told the girl to get into the car before grabbing her arm, police said.

Investigators claim the girl was able to pull away and saw another man in the car before running away unharmed.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing all black clothing, with black gloves and a black ski mask covering his face. The other suspect that remained in the car is described as wearing all-black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. Callers can remain anonymous.