Man arrested for armed robbery, sexual assault, Montgomery Co. Police say

The victim told police a man approached her on the Northwest Branch Trail and took out a weapon before sexually assaulting and robbing her.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a woman during an armed robbery on a trail in Silver Spring Tuesday.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to the 10700 block of Columbia Pike around 3 p.m.

Officers began searching the area and the suspect was found with the assistance of the Maryland State Police helicopter, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

Police have not released any information regarding the identity of the suspect.

