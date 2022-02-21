Antisemitic flyers cover Vienna neighborhood, detectives investigate, launch patrols

The incident comes just days after more antisemitic flyers were found in Bowie, Maryland.

VIENNA, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating after an antisemitic incident unfolded that closely mimicked a similar situation in Bowie, Maryland just days earlier.

On Monday, a Fairfax community member reported they found a bag that contained an antisemitic flyer weighted down with corn kernels on his property, in the 1400 block of Laurel Hill Road in the Wolf Trap area of Vienna, according to FCPD.

Additional flyers were found by the community member across the neighborhood and were collected by police. Detectives are investigating the origins of the flyers and patrols have increased as a precaution, according to FCPD.

On Feb. 19, police in Bowie, Maryland responded to antisemitic propaganda that a person found on their driveway also held down with corn.

The police department says they are actively working with the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington to make sure that the community has been made aware of the flyers that were distributed.