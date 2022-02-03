Man impersonates cop in Anne Arundel County and conducts 'traffic stop' for woman he 'pats down,' police say

He told the woman everything would be "forgotten" if she accompanied him to his vehicle and performed a sexual act.

PASADENA, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a man who impersonated a police officer, and told a woman everything would be "forgotten" if she accompanied him to his vehicle and performed a sexual act.

On Thursday, officers went to a undisclosed address at 2:25 a.m for a report of a police impersonation and sexual assault.

When police arrived they interviewed a woman who said she was driving south on Fort Smallwood Road near Kembo Road just before 1 a.m. when she was being pulled over by an unmarked SUV with solid, non-flashing, red and blue overhead lights.

The woman told responding officers that a man dressed in, what appeared to be, a police or security type uniform approached her vehicle. He asked her to get out of because he had suspicion of impaired driving.

Once the woman excited her vehicle, the man conducted a full "pat down" of her body, police say. Investigators say the woman asked the man to call a female police officer to their location.

The man told the woman everything would be "forgotten" if she accompanied him to his SUV and performed a sexual act, the police statement says. The woman then returned to her vehicle and left the scene, police say.

Investigators describe the man as white, around 25-years-old, 6 foot 2 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair. The vehicle he is suspected of using is a Black Ford SUV with a spotlight and non-flashing emergency lights, as in lights that are solid red on one side, solid blue on the other.

Police say the uniform he was wearing was not consistent with what is typically worn by police officers assigned in these areas in Maryland.

According to the woman, the duty belt he wore did not seem to be typical gear seen carried by actual police officers, and the victim said that he did not have a portable radio or body-worn camera on his persons.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone who becomes suspicious or skeptical of a vehicle, especially an unmarked vehicle, that is signaling them to pull over, to immediately call 911 in a hands-free mode as safely as possible, and continue driving to a populated area or police station. If the dispatcher determines if the stop is valid, they will give directions on how to proceed.