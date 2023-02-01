Police identify woman killed after being hit by driver allegedly fleeing from Secret Service

Shuyu Sui, 31, was walking in a DC crosswalk when she was hit by car and killed. Police say the driver is facing murder charges for her death.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published before the victim's identity was released.

Police have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a driver accused of speeding away from U.S. Secret Service late last year.

On Dec. 30, 2022, two women were hit by a car while in a crosswalk on 14th Street and New York Avenue, Northwest. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) claims the driver was speeding away after U.S. Secret Service agents initiated a traffic stop due to "tag irregularities."

The two women were taken to area hospitals for help. One of the women, identified as 31-year-old Shuyu Sui, died from her injuries. The second woman has not been identified and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Spiro Stafilatos, is accused of fleeing from officers in a 2001 Buick LeSabre before colliding with a Chevrolet Sonic. Investigators say the collision caused Stafilatos to lose control of his car and hit Sui and the other woman in the crosswalk.

Stafilatos was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested. He has been charged with Murder II, Aggravated Assault, No Permit, and Misuse of Tags.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tipline at 50411.

