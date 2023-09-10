Police identify man killed in shooting near Oxon Hill High School

Neighbors are concerned about their safety following the shooting last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

OXON HILL, Md. — Police identified an 18-year-old killed in a shooting Friday not far from Oxon Hill High School. On Tuesday, police said the person killed was Kenyon Valentine of Alexandria, Virginia.

The scene on Friday involved a car crash and a man allegedly running through a neighborhood firing shots. WUSA spoke to the people who live there, who said it all happened too close to home. The shooting canceled a Oxon Hill High School game and left parents worried about safety.

On Friday, someone slammed into Jennifer Diaz's daughter's car right in front of their home. But that was just the beginning.

"We heard a lot of gunshots," Diaz said.

Police say when they got there, they found Valentine shot multiple times inside the car that crashed. Police say they tried, but could not save him.

Before police arrived, neighbors say they saw a man get out of the car, grab a package from the trunk and take off — firing shots indiscriminately as he ran away.

Diaz said there was a woman inside the car too, who also ran off.

It all happened about two blocks from Oxon Hill High School. The school district said the shooting was unrelated to the school and no students were involved.

Diaz is still concerned.

"We have a high school there, and I have my kids at the park at the same time," she said. "There's a lot of kids. People, guns, shots... How did this kid get this gun?"

Police are still investigating this deadly shooting. The Prince George's County Police Department is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.