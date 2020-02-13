VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police have identified the fugitive who was shot and killed by out-of-state law enforcement on Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach.

51-year-old Hans Alejandro Huitz of Virginia Beach was shot during a fugitive task force operation carried out by U.S. Marshals and officers with the Montgomery County, Maryland, Police Department.

According to Virginia Beach Police, Montgomery County officers confronted Huitz while he was in his vehicle in the 900 block of Maitland Drive shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Authorities said police were negotiating his surrender when Huitz reportedly pulled out a gun. In response, officers shot and killed him.

Maryland authorities said Huitz was wanted for a cold case murder that happened in 1992.

On March 22, 1992, a customer found 57-year-old James Essel dead inside the Sugarloaf Mountain Market in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Essel, who owned and operated the store, had been stabbed 29 times.

In 2017, detectives were able to gather additional information regarding the suspect using the latest in DNA analysis and investigative techniques. At the end of January 2020, Huitz was identified as a possible suspect.

On Tuesday, one day before the shooting, cold case detectives obtained a search-and-seizure warrant to obtain a DNA swab from Huitz.

The sample came back as a positive match with blood left by the suspect at the 1992 crime scene. A warrant was then issued for Huitz's arrest on charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The detectives involved will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings, Montgomery County police officials said.