Police: 27-year-old DC man shot, killed in NW

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning in Northwest D.C.

At 12:08 a.m., officers responded the 6100 block of 3rd Street, Northwest for the report of a man down.

At the scene, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound in front of a home.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, declared the victim dead.

The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Dzhoy Zuckerman, of Northwest, D.C.

