Suspects arrested in Stafford Co. after leading police on a chase ending in a crash in the jail parking lot

Two credit card theft suspects were arrested in Virginia on Wednesday after leading troopers on a chase ending in the jail parking lot.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Police arrested two suspects after a pursuit led to a crash in the parking lot of a jail, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The suspects were wanted in connection with several vehicles that were broken into in Fredericksburg and a stolen credit card.

On Wednesday around 2 p.m., the Fredericksburg Police E-911 Center was notified of the break-ins at Alum Springs Park.

While officers were speaking to the victims, one victim was alerted by their bank that their credit card was just used at the Target in Central Park.

Police then notified Target Loss Prevention, who got video footage of the person who used the stolen credit card and the vehicle they left in.

Fredericksburg Police then contacted surrounding jurisdictions about the incident and provided a description of the suspect vehicle.

A Virginia State Police Trooper located the suspect vehicle a short time later on I-95 Northbound in Stafford County and initiated a traffic stop.

When the driver refused to pull over, a police pursuit ensued. The chase ended in the Juvenile Detention Center parking lot after police say the suspect vehicle crashed into a trooper's vehicle.

Police say the trooper was not injured during this incident.

After a brief foot chase, officers took both suspects into custody.

Detectives say the passenger, Leskeil Shakeil Richards, 27, of Florida, was arrested on six charges of credit card theft, two charges of credit card fraud, vandalism of a motor vehicle, false identification to law enforcement, and perjury. Richards remains incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Police claim the driver, Jerome Jeffery Wilson Jr., 21, of Florida, was arrested on six charges of credit card theft, two charges of credit card fraud, and vandalism of a motor vehicle. Wilson remains incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The Virginia State Police and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office have obtained additional charges on Richards and Wilson.