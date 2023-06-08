17-year-old in critical condition facing charges after being shot over a stolen vehicle

The police department says the teen, who is from Mount Rainier, was armed with a loaded handgun.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLENN DALE, Md. — A 17-year-old boy in critical condition at an area hospital now faces gun charges after being shot Saturday by a retired police officer in Glenn Dale, Maryland.

Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department have identified the teenager as a 17-year-old boy from Mount Rainier. He is in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Initial investigation reveals the teenager, armed with a loaded handgun, stole a car sometime between Friday and Saturday evening.

After the carjacking, a man, later identified as a retired police officer, located the stolen car on Marguerita Avenue. He claims the car had been stolen from a family member.

Police say inside the stolen car there were three occupants including the suspect who got out of the vehicle.

During a confrontation between the man and teenager, both armed, police say the man shot the teenager.

The man remained on the scene and provided aid to the teenager while the two other people inside the stolen car fled the scene.

Both the man's weapon and the teen's weapon were recovered.

The teen was transported to an area hospital where he is recovering. He's facing multiple handgun charges and theft of a vehicle charges.