x
Crime

Police charge 22-year-old with murder in fatal Northeast DC shooting

Detectives have charged a 22-year-old man with second degree murder while armed for his involvement in a deadly shooting in NW DC.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have charged a 22-year-old man with murder for his involvement in a fatal shooting on Tuesday, October 11.

Police claim the shooting took place in the 800 block of 21st Street, Northeast.

Around 5:31 a.m., officers responded to the above location for the report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located an adult man, inside the home, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. 

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. 

Detectives have identified the victim in this case as 28-year-old Eric King of Northeast, D.C.

On Friday, October 21, in accordance to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 22-year-old Marcus Walker, of Fort Washington, M.D.  Walker was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

  • The suspect in the case has been described as a man with a brown complexion with short hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing blue jeans and a ski mask.

