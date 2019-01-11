WASHINGTON — A DC Police cruiser was involved in a crash with a civilian car at the intersection of Florida Avenue and 9th Street Northwest. The police cruiser was heading to the scene of a shooting at a Pizzeria on the corner of Florida Avenue and 8th Street Northwest, just a block away.

The police cruiser was driving on Florida Avenue when it was hit on the driver side by another car driving down 9th Street. The crash was caught on video by neighbor Kyle Wellner. He told WUSA9 reporter Nicole D'Antonio that both drivers walked away from the crash uninjured.

Florida Avenue was closed in both directions for several hours, but reopened before 5 a.m. The police cruiser was towed away around 6 a.m.

Police said the shooting happened just after midnight when two customers exited the pizzeria and one shot the other in the parking lot before fleeing down Florida Avenue. The suspect is described as a 5-foot-7-inch man, last seen wearing a black sweater with a white circle on the front.

Anyone with information about the crash or shooting should call the D.C. Police.

RELATED: Fatal crash in Woodbridge leaves 1 dead and 2 injured

RELATED: Silver Spring crash seriously injuring teen being investigated as auto theft incident

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.