Detectives arrest 2 connected to Silver Spring gym theft incidents from June to October

Two people from Silver Spring have been arrested and charged for several counts related to theft and fraud.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department announced they arrested and charged two individuals in connection to a series of thefts that occurred at LA Fitness on Bel Pre Road in Silver Spring from June to October 2021.

Police identified the two individuals arrested as 18-year-old Misgana Kebede and 19-year-old Kai Torel. Maryland court records show both Kebede and Torel are from Silver Spring.

Investigators say on June 15 Kebede assaulted a LA Fitness member after the member accused him of stealing their headphones. Before officers arrived on the scene Kebede ran.

MCPD says on Oct. 1 and Oct. 13. two people had their debit cards stolen out of a locker at LA Fitness. Investigators looked through surveillance footage and found that Kebede and Torela used the debit cards to make fraudulent transactions in Wheaton.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant against Kebede on Dec. 2 and he was taken to the Central Processing Unit. Kebede was charged with a count of second-degree assault as well as 19 counts of charges related to theft and fraud. Police say Kebede "was released on $5,000 Unsecured Personal Bond" on Dec. 16.

A district court summons was filed by detectives against Torela. Police say he faces 19 charges related to fraud and theft. Maryland case documents show Torela is due in Montgomery District Court in Rockville for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 18.