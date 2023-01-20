Police arrest 15-year-old after woman who uses walker gets carjacked in Germantown

The teenager offered to help the woman carry her packages to her car when the suspect snatched her car keys, according to police.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old with a carjacking in Germantown.

On Thursday around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 19800 Century Boulevard for the report of a carjacking that just occurred.

Detectives determined through investigation that a woman was getting packages from the mail when a teenager approached her and offered to help with carrying the packages to her black 2012 Toyota Camry.

After putting the packages in her trunk, the teen went to the woman, who was walking down a ramp using a walker, and snatched her car keys from her hand, and got in the driver's seat, according to police.

The victim was able to open the driver's side door, but was overpowered by the teen, causing her to fall and damage her walker, police said.

The teenager then drove away and the woman contacted police.

Officers say the stolen car was spotted in the area of Crystal Hill Circle and Crystal Rock Drive, where they initiated a traffic stop. The teenager ran away but was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Police say the teen is currently in custody of the Department of Juvenile Services.

Due to the suspect's age, their identity is being withheld.

This is all the information provided by police at this moment.

