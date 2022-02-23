Police arrest man for deadly shooting at gender reveal party in 2021

U.S. Marshals apprehended Outler on Feb. 23. in South Bay, Florida. He has been charged with second-degree murder while armed.

WASHINGTON — (Editor's Note: The video above is from March 2021 following the shooting.)

U.S. Marshals have arrested a 19-year-old man they say is responsible for a shooting that left one person dead at a gender reveal party in 2021.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened Saturday, March 20, 2021 in the unit block of Madison Street, NE.

Police say they were called to the area just before 7:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men had been shot. One of the two men, later identified as 21-year-old Demetris Johnson, was pronounced dead when D.C. Fire and EMS arrived. The second man was taken to a nearby hospital for help.

Officers began searching for 19-year-old Nyjell Outler in connection to the shooting. In January 2022, Outler was added to the 15 Most Wanted list.

U.S. Marshals apprehended Outler on Feb. 23. in South Bay, Florida. He has been charged with second-degree murder while armed.