Police arrest Dumfries man on child pornography charges

DUMFRIES, Va. — A 20-year-old Dumfries man is under arrest after being found in possession of child pornography, the Prince William County Police Department said.
Police say Mario Esteman Alvarez Benitez is being held without bond on one count of possession of child pornography and nine counts of possession of child pornography (2nd or subsequent offense).
In August, a Prince William County detective assigned to the Northern Virginia/DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got information from Fairfax County Police that Alvarez Benitez was in possession of child porn.
During the investigation, detectives searched his home where they collected electronic items they say contained child pornography. As a result, he was arrested at the end of an investigation on Monday.
