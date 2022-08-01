x
Crime

Woman struck in hit-and-run in Arlington

According to police, the driver of the car fled the scene.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A woman in Arlington, Virginia was struck by a car Monday evening and is currently facing life-threatening injuries. 

Just after 7:30 p.m. officers were dispatched for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at 2nd St. S at S. Old Glebe Rd. According to police, the driver of the car fled the scene.

Officials say the woman who was hit by the car was taken to a nearby hospital. Police have not yet released any other additional information regarding this incident and are still actively investigating the situation.

Anyone who knows anything about this incident is asked to call the Arlington County Police Department at 703-558-2222.

