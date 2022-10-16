Police: 8 hurt after shooting at Harrisonburg, Virginia gathering

Eight people ranging in age from 18 to 27 were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people were taken to hospitals after a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor gathering in Virginia, police said.

Someone fired into the crowd at an outdoor gathering on Devon Lane in Harrisonburg, city police said in a statement. Eight people ranging in age from 18 to 27 were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

No suspects were on the scene when officers arrived and investigators are looking into how many people fired shots, police said. No arrests have been made.