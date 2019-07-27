WASHINGTON — DC police are investigating the shooting of a man and a juvenile in Northwest.

The shooting reportedly happened in the 700 block of Ingraham Street on Saturday.

Officers on scene found the adult male, conscious and breathing -- while the second victim, a juvenile, walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound a short time after.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

