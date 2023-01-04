2 years later, authorities raise award for info on RNC, DNC pipe bomb suspect to $500,000

A suspect placed pipe bombs at at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee on Jan. 5, 2021.

The FBI Washington Field Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division, and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department have raised the reward to $500,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who placed pipe bombs near the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C., in January 2021.

Two years into the investigation, identifying the perpetrator of this attempted attack remains a priority for the FBI, ATF, MPD, and the U.S. Capitol Police, authorities said in a press release Wednesday.

The suspect placed pipe bombs in a Capitol Hill neighborhood near the Republican National Committee Headquarters, located at 310 First St. Southeast, and the Democratic National Committee Headquarters, located at 430 South Capitol St. Southeast on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, between approximately 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. — the night before the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“For two years, a dedicated team of FBI agents, analysts, and law enforcement partners have been tirelessly reviewing evidence and digital media related to this case,” said David Sundberg, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities have conducted approximately 1,000 interviews, visited more than 1,200 residences and businesses, collected more than 39,000 video files, and assessed nearly 500 tips.

“Despite the unprecedented volume of data review involved in this case, the FBI and our partners continue to work relentlessly to bring the perpetrator of these dangerous attempted attacks to justice,” Sundberg said in a press statement.

Investigators hope that by raising the award to $500,000 to take a fresh look at the information already gathered. That includes images and video of the suspect, the suspect’s backpack, the suspect’s shoes, the explosive devices, and a map of the route the suspect walked the night the pipe bombs were placed. We note that many of the components used to build the pipe bombs were widely available for purchase in-store and online. Some of the components used to construct these devices include 1x8 inch threaded galvanized pipes, end caps, kitchen timers, wires, metal clips, and homemade black powder.