Police release photos of suspects wanted in connection to shooting that injured 9 in Northeast DC

The car sought in connection to the shooting has been recovered.

WASHINGTON — Detectives have released surveillance photos of two men wanted for their involvement in a Northeast D.C. shooting that left nine people injured in hopes of having the public's help identifying and locating them.

Around 1 a.m. on July 5, officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4700 block of Meade Street in Northeast D.C. for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, detectives determined there were nine shooting victims, two of which were juveniles.

Police say all of the victims were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening at area hospitals and are expected to survive.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.