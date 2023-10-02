One person taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Centreville

Police responded to the shooting in the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CENTREVILLE, Va. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Centerville, Virginia on Friday afternoon, and the Fairfax County Police Department is trying to figure out what happened.

Officers responded to the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive for a report of the shooting.

Police claim one person involved was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. They also say two men wearing black hoodies were seen leaving the scene of the crime right after the shooting.

Investigators have not identified any possible suspects in this case. Police say the victim in this case remains hospitalized with injuries no longer considered to be life-threatening.

As of 3 p.m., detectives remained at the scene of the shooting to investigate.

Shooting in Centreville 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Preliminary investigation reveals that the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

The investigation into this shooting remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this incident and provide you the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.