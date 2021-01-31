Person stabbed in Southeast DC early Sunday morning

Police are on the lookout for two black males, between 5'6" to 5'7” in height, wearing all dark clothing.

WASHINGTON — One person was stabbed early Sunday morning in Southeast D.C.'s 1100 block of Bellevue Street, D.C. Police said.

Police are now on the lookout for two black males, between 5'6" to 5'7” in height. The men are thought to be wearing all dark clothing, police said.

At this time, additional information has not been released about the victim or the incident.

Just a few days before the stabbing, a 26-year-old man from Woodbridge, Virginia died after a shooting in Southeast D.C.

The homicide happened just before midnight on Thursday in the 1300 block of Morris Road. The victim, later identified Friday as Aaron Bourne, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD's homicide branch detectives continue to investigate the shooting to find out exactly what happened. No arrests have been made.

The shooting came just hours after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the appointment of Linda Harllee Harper as the city's first-ever Director of Gun Violence Prevention.

According to MPD's crime stat data, there have been 16 homicides in D.C. as of January 29, 2021. That's two more than at this time last year.

As far as assaults with a deadly weapon in the District, there have been 113 so far in 2021. That's a 2% increase from last year.

