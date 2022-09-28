Police: Person fatally stabbed outside Maryland McDonald's

Police have detained one person that was found at the scene but they will not be deemed a suspect until questioning is done, officials said.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The police in Prince George's County, Maryland are investigating after a person was stabbed to death outside of a McDonald's in the 2300 block of University Blvd E.

Officials said a person was found on the scene and was pronounced dead due to a stab wound. Another person was found at the scene but was detained; however, police said they are not considered a suspect until the questioning has been completed.

Police have not released the identity of the victim nor the second person that was found at the scene and detained. Officials have also not provided any additional details regarding this investigation.

