Person of interest questioned in fatal stabbing of UMD student, police say

The person of interest is suspected of committing two other similar attacks, police said.

CHICAGO — Police have taken a person they believe was involved in the fatal stabbing of a University of Maryland doctoral student into custody, CBS Chicago reports.

According to CBS, police have confirmed the unidentified man is being questioned regarding the murder of 31-year-old Anat Kimchi, who police said was "stabbed in the back and killed in broad daylight" on June 20 in downtown Chicago.

The individual is suspected of being involved in another two violent attacks against women, all of which took place less than 10 days apart, CBS was told by police.

The man is believed to have lived in a homeless encampment located near the site of Kimchi's murder, CBS said.

According to police, Kimchi was walking on a sidewalk near the Eisenhower Expressway around 4 p.m. when she was attacked. Chicago police have described the area where she was attacked as "secluded" and "not well-traveled."

Friends of Anat Kimchi, the UMD doctoral candidate killed in a stabbing in Chicago, are reacting to the tragic news. Maria Olsen knew Kimchi for nine years and described her as a beautiful soul. @Chicago_Police are still searching for the suspect. @wusa9 https://t.co/3E10LIdFfE pic.twitter.com/vGNu11rFBg — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) June 21, 2021