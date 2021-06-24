Person of interest questioned in fatal stabbing of UMD student, police say

CHICAGO — Police have taken a person they believe was involved in the fatal stabbing of a University of Maryland doctoral student into custody, CBS Chicago reports.
According to CBS, police have confirmed the unidentified man is being questioned regarding the murder of 31-year-old Anat Kimchi, who police said was "stabbed in the back and killed in broad daylight" on June 20 in downtown Chicago.
The individual is suspected of being involved in another two violent attacks against women, all of which took place less than 10 days apart, CBS was told by police.
The man is believed to have lived in a homeless encampment located near the site of Kimchi's murder, CBS said.
According to police, Kimchi was walking on a sidewalk near the Eisenhower Expressway around 4 p.m. when she was attacked. Chicago police have described the area where she was attacked as "secluded" and "not well-traveled."
Friends and family continue to mourn the loss of Kimchi who grew up in Maryland most of her life. Her family resides in Montgomery County where she leaves behind her parents and two siblings.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.