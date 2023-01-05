Person cut during fight at Shady Grove Metro station

Police are still searching for the suspect in this case.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A fight at the Shady Grove Metro station in Rockville has left a man injured.

Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said two people who know each other were involved in an altercation in a bus bay at the station around 9 a.m.

Metro Transit Police responded and found that one man had been cut during the scuffle and suffered minor injuries. The man refused to be taken to a hospital for treatment. The suspect who did the cutting left the scene has not been found, according to Ly.

No additional injuries were reported and there is no ongoing threat to the community. Police continue to search for the suspect.

While this incident was relatively minor, it is the latest in a slew of violent altercations at Metro stations.

On Monday, a 17-year-old boy was killed after a shooting at the Congress Heights Metro station. He was identified as Martez Toney, of Southeast, D.C.

A community activist described Toney as “mild mannered, polite, non-confrontational, and a leader among his friends."

Related Articles 1 teenager killed, another injured following shooting at Congress Heights Metro Station

Last month, two separate shootings at the Metro Center and Benning Road stations left one person dead and three others, including two teens, injured.

Despite the violence, Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said last month that Metro is one of the safest places in the D.C. region.

"You're safe," Clarke said. “If you look at it statistically, having an incident on Metro, it’s incredibly small. We are arguably the safest parts of the region and we’re working to get safer everyday."