Passenger killed on Virginia I-64 by shots from passing car

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police say a passenger inside a car was killed when he was struck by gunfire from a passing car on Interstate 64 near downtown Richmond.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the driver of a Kia sedan reported being in the left lane early Monday when someone in a sedan in the center or right lane began shooting.

The driver of the Kia exited the interstate and stopped on East Broad Street. According to state police, 23-year-old Timothy A.L.B. Richardson of Richmond was struck by gunfire in the front seat and taken to a local hospital, where he died.